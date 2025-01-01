SEOUL, Jan 1 — Park Sung-hoon’s star was on the rise after his chilling portrayal of a villain in Queen of Tears and his much-anticipated role in Squid Game Season 2.

Fans were particularly impressed by his complex character in the survival drama, where he played a transgender woman — a role that initially sparked some apprehension but ultimately earned their admiration.

However, the actor’s reputation has taken a hit following a recent scandal involving an inappropriate Instagram post.

On Monday, Park inadvertently shared a parody of Squid Game featuring AV actresses on the cover of an adult film.

The actresses, depicted in an explicit parody of the show, were naked in the image.

Though Park quickly deleted the post, the damage was already done, with screenshots spreading across online communities and sparking outrage among fans.

The timing of the post only worsened the situation.

It came shortly after the tragic Jeju Air crash, which claimed the lives of 179 passengers, some of whom were K-pop fans returning from the 2024 Asia Artist Awards in Bangkok.

South Korea has entered a period of national mourning in light of the disaster, making Park’s post particularly insensitive.

Park’s agency, BH Entertainment, swiftly responded to the controversy, clarifying the situation.

They stated, “Park Sung Hoon received many DMs on social media and accidentally uploaded it while checking DMs. The actor himself is also surprised and apologises for making such a mistake in these times. He will be careful not to let something like this happen again.”

Despite this apology, many fans remain unconvinced.

“Is it part of Squid Game’s contract for the male actors to all be evil or something?” one user questioned.

Another wrote, “At this point, you have to be disgusting to be cast in Squid Game — like it’s some criteria.”

In response to his behaviour, some fans suggested a full cast change for the upcoming drama The Tyrant’s Chef, where Park is slated to appear opposite Yoona.

“No one. Save my Yoona pls, change the male lead pls, it’s not too late,” one comment read.