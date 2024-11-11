LOS ANGELES, Nov 11 — Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance, extended its streak atop the North American box office with an estimated haul of US$16.2 million (RM71.3 million) on a notably slow weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The horror threequel, with the popular Tom Hardy in the titular role, benefited from the big studios’ decision to avoid releasing major films on a weekend when some feared the US election might spark chaos.

Venom has now taken in US$114.8 million domestically and US$279 million internationally in its three weeks out.

Lionsgate’s comedy-drama The Best Christmas Pageant Ever meantime managed a surprise second-place showing at US$11.1 million, not a bad start for a film shot on a US$10 million shoestring.

Judy Greer plays the mother of the Herdman herd — introduced as the six “worst kids in the history of the world” — who is tricked into directing a small town’s Christmas pageant. Pete Holmes also stars in the semi-faith-based film.

A24’s new horror movie Heretic — featuring a Hugh Grant playing very much against type — opened in third place, taking in US$11 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

That was “a very good opening for an original, non-series horror film.... with sensational critics’ reviews,” said industry analyst David A. Gross.

“Heretic” tells the story of two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who, while trying to convert a reclusive Englishman (Grant), stumble into a terrifying game designed to test their faith.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s family-friendly The Wild Robot extended its top-five run, taking in US$6.7 million to place fourth in its seventh week out.

And Paramount’s horror film Smile 2 dropped two spots, taking in US$5 million. Made for US$28 million, it has earned US$60.5 million in North America.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Conclave (US$4.1 million)

Anora (US$2.5 million)

Here (US$2.4 million)

We Live in Time (US$2.2 million)

Terrifier 3 (US$1.5 million) — AFP