KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known as rapper Nelly, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of possessing ecstasy pills and lacking insurance, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

TMZ reported that the 49-year-old rapper was leaving the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was stopped for ID verification by the Missouri Gaming Commission and was subsequently arrested due to an outstanding warrant for failure to obtain car insurance.

He was also charged with possessing four ecstasy pills, according to law enforcement records. Nelly was transported to, and later released from, custody at the Maryland Heights Police Department.

Nelly was most recently the supporting act for Janet Jackson’s tour.

He last performed on July 30 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Nelly's attorney described what the officer found as “alleged ‘ecstasy’” and claimed that the officer lacked probable cause to justify the search.

According to Scott Rosenblum, Nelly was not notified of the warrant and was unaware of its existence.

“I am 100 per cent confident this case will go nowhere,” Rosenblum said.

“We will also be requesting an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.”