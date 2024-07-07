TORONTO JAYA, July 7 — Wrestling icon John Cena has confirmed that he will retire from in-ring competition following his final match at WrestleMania 41, after more than two decades with American professional wrestling outfit WWE.

The announcement came during the Money in the Bank premium live event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena announced at #MITB he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.#ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/6TPnYI5iU2 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Scheduled for April 19 and 20 next year in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 41 will mark the culmination of Cena's career in professional wrestling.

Debuting in 2002, Cena quickly became one of WWE's biggest stars, claiming his first WWE Championship by defeating John “Bradshaw” Layfield at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, before going on to amass an impressive 13 WWE Championships, three World Heavyweight Championships, and four tag team titles.

He also secured victories in prestigious events such as the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, along with multiple reigns as United States Champion.

Despite gradually reducing his in-ring appearances over the past five years, Cena remained a key figure in WWE, with memorable cameos and contributions to major events such as WrestleMania XL's main event featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Beyond wrestling, Cena has transitioned into a successful Hollywood career, starring in blockbuster films like the Fast & Furious franchise, Suicide Squad, and Barbie, as well as television shows such as The Bear.

While confirming his retirement plans, Cena hinted at a farewell tour, with scheduled appearances at key WWE events including the first Raw on Netflix, Royal Rumble, and the Elimination Chamber.