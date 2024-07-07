PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Deadpool and Wolverine take on K-Pop!

[] Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on 'Inkigayo' pic.twitter.com/YE7imhvMtr — za | evnne badder love (@evnne_hanbin) July 7, 2024

Actors Ryan Reynolds, 47, and Hugh Jackman, 55, who are both in South Korea to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, stopped by the popular SBS weekly music show to join host in actor Moon Sung-hyun, to announce the week’s nominees for first place.

Reynolds has previously professed his love for Blackpink and Stray Kids.

Two days ago, the duo joined in the 2024 Waterbomb Festival two days ago, soaking up the fun as they doused those in attendance with water cannons, while good-naturedly being drenched in return.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.

