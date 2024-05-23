KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Plans are in the pipeline for a sequel to Sheriff: Narko Integriti following its success at the box-office.

Director Syafiq Yusof has confirmed that he is preparing to write the script.

The news comes as Sheriff raked in RM60.5 million at the box office, just 30 days after it was aired in cinemas.

Advertisement

Syafiq said he was looking for ideas for the sequel, reported Harian Metro.

“Alhamdulillah, I am thankful for the success of the first film.

“Due to its success, I have agreed to come up with a sequel.”

Advertisement

Syafiq meanwhile said he was excited that the hit film, produced by Skop Productions and Astro Shaw, would be aired in Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The film will be shown at 100 cinemas in Indonesia, and also screened in 14 cinemas in Hong Kong.

“This is my first film that will be screened in the Hong Kong market and also a first for Skop Productions,” he added.

Sheriff follows Sheriffudin Hussein (played by Zul Ariffin), a cop who catches corrupt officers, and is tasked to find the ‘Meth Killer’, who he suspects is someone from the Narcotics department.

The movie also stars Datuk Aaron Aziz, Syafiq Kyle, and Elizabeth Tan.