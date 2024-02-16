KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan and her husband, Amitabh Bachchan jointly own assets worth over Rs1,578 crores (RM908 million).

Jaya, 75, made the disclosure in her election affidavit recently as she eyes a fifth term in the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Indian parliament) this year, Times of India reported.

The couple's assets include an impressive fleet of 17 cars, comprising luxury brands like Mercedes and Range Rover, and a combined jewellery collection worth Rs95.74 crores (RM55 million).

Their movable assets totalled up to Rs849.11 crores (RM488 million) while their immovable assets were valued at Rs 729.77 crores (RM420 million), the affidavit stated.

Last year, India's Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) ranked Jaya as the third richest Rajya Sabha member of parliament with declared assets worth Rs1,001 crore (RM576 million).

Having acted in over 50 films, Jaya is famously known for her role as Nandini Raichand alongside her husband in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001).

She has been serving as a Rajya Sabha member representing Uttar Pradesh since 2004 and was renominated by the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday for a fifth term.

