KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — K-pop icon and BTS member Jungkook gave his fans a Valentine’s Day treat with the release of his new Calvin Klein video advertisement yesterday.

The monochrome video lasting seconds, which shows the 26-year-old singer exposing his bare chest at New York City’s Grand Central Station, delighted fans.

“He stunned,” said one.

“He’s back to set our hearts on fire,” said another.

The trending video, which is part of the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2024 campaign, is now in the Top 20 on X with fans hoping for a full-length video soon.

Jungkook, who is currently doing his mandatory military service, is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.