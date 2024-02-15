KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — K-pop icon and BTS member Jungkook gave his fans a Valentine’s Day treat with the release of his new Calvin Klein video advertisement yesterday.

The monochrome video lasting seconds, which shows the 26-year-old singer exposing his bare chest at New York City’s Grand Central Station, delighted fans.

helloo,, this new jungkook ad for calvin klein omg???!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/dzpBJVL1js Advertisement — jungkook vids (slow) (@jjklve) February 14, 2024

“He stunned,” said one.

“He’s back to set our hearts on fire,” said another.

The trending video, which is part of the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2024 campaign, is now in the Top 20 on X with fans hoping for a full-length video soon.

Jungkook, who is currently doing his mandatory military service, is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.