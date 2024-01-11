KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — American pop star Bruno Mars is returning to perform in Thailand and Singapore between March and April this year after a six-year gap.

Concert promoter Live Nation announced on Wednesday that the Uptown Funk singer will perform at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok on March 30.

The 15-time Grammy winner is also slated to perform at the Singapore National Stadium on April 5.

Ticket prices for the Bangkok concert start from 2,000 baht (RM265) while ticket prices for the Singapore concert are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Pre-sales for the Singapore concert will kick off on January 19, followed by general public ticket sales the following day.

Meanwhile, pre-sales are scheduled to go live on January 25 for the Bangkok concert, followed by general public ticket sales the following day.

Mars last performed in Singapore and Thailand as part of his 24K Magic World Tour’s Asia leg in 2018, during which he also performed on the polling day of Malaysia’s 14th General Election (May 9) at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

This year, Mars is also set to serenade his fans during a seven-show residency in Tokyo Dome Japan, starting today until January 21.