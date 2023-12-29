KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to team up again with actor Vijay for a sequel to their star-studded box office hit, Leo.

He however said he will only begin writing the script for the sequel after completing his current projects.

"Once I finish my movie with Rajinikanth and complete Kaithi 2, I will start working on the script.

"Working with Vijay is fun, and so, I can start writing the script anytime," he said during an event at the Mailam Engineering College in Tamil Nadu recently.

Leo emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 after raking in over Rs620 crore (RM342 million) worldwide,

The film is also part of Kanagaraj's ambitious crime-based cinematic universe that focuses on eradicating drug rings, which links together his previous projects, Kaithi and Vikram.

Kanagaraj, a former bank employee who never attended film school, rose to fame after directing the high-octane action film, Kaithi in 2019.

His upcoming action film featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role is set to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Interestingly, Lokesh said the film will not revolve around the drug abuse theme, unlike his past projects.