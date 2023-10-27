LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 — Striking Hollywood actors have made a comprehensive counteroffer to the major studios, the SAG-Aftra performers’ union said in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group representing Walt Disney Netflix and other major media companies, meet again today, the actors union said.

Ahead of today’s talks, a group of SAG-Aftra members published an open letter to the union leadership, urging the negotiating committee to continue fighting for improved compensation, royalties and workplace protections.

“We have not come all this way to cave now,” wrote the group calling itself Members In Solidarity. “We have not gone without work, without pay, and walked picket lines for months just to give up on everything we’ve been fighting for.”

The latest counteroffer submitted by the actors union yesterday comes after media companies and the union representing striking US actors returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, negotiations between Hollywood studios and SAG-Aftra were suspended as the two sides clashed over streaming revenue, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues at the core of a three-month work stoppage.

Members of SAG-Aftra, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July. The work stoppage has scrambled next year’s film slate and delayed the return of primetime television comedies and dramas. It also has created hardships for crew members, who have been out of work for months. — Reuters

