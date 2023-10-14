KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Hollywood actress Michelle Williams will be narrating the audiobook memoir of pop superstar Britney Spears.

The upcoming memoir The Woman in Me features The Fabelmans star embodying the voice of Spears throughout the audiobook.

The audiobook will also have Spears herself doing the introduction, reported People.

“This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it.

“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.

“I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it,” Spears said.

Williams also shared her support for the Lucky singer. “I stand with Britney,” said the Oscar-nominated actress.

The Woman in Me is set to be released on October 24 via Gallery Books, an imprint of renowned publishing company, Simon & Schuster.

According to its official site, the memoir will reveal Spears' incredible journey and ‘the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history’.

“The book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” it wrote on its site.

As reported by Variety, a few months after her conservatorship was terminated, Spears managed to secure a huge publishing deal for her memoir with Simon & Schuster acquiring the rights to it .

It was widely reported that Spears will be raking in US$15 million (RM70.9 million) in the deal.