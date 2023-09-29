KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Stars of the Harry Potter film franchise are paying tribute to the late actor Sir Michael Gambon.

The award-winning actor who’s best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films passed away at 82, due to pneumonia according to a statement from his family on September 28.

Following the announcement of his passing, stars of the famous wizarding world franchise have come forth to share their farewells.

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) describing what a wonderful man and actor Gambon was.

Rowling also shared how she was starstruck when she heard Gambon was going to play a character she had written.

I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 28, 2023

“The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane.

“Michael was a wonderful man in addition to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy.

“My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him,” Rowling wrote on X.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe via a statement to portal Variety said that Gambon was one of the most ‘brilliant, effortless actors’ he had ever worked with and he was lucky enough to have worked with Gambon.

“But despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it.

“He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.

“The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be,” Radcliffe said.

Meanwhile, actress Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger in the films took to her Instagram story to share her condolences.

“Kind, kind, kind Michael Gambon. You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas.

“Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you,” Watson wrote in her Instagram Story.

Actor Rupert Grint who’s known for his role as Ron Weasley shared an image of Gambon on Instagram.

“So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set.

“He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert,” Grint captioned the post.

Aside from that, other stars such as Jason Isaacs who played Lucious Malfoy as well as James Phelps who played Fred Weasley shared their condolences and experience working with Gambon.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023

The role of Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films was originated by late actor Richard Harris.

However after his passing in 2002, Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore starting with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) and the remainder of the film franchise .