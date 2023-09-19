KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — British singer-songwriter Adele may have dropped fans a hint of her marital status following an exchange with a fan during her Las Vegas show over the weekend.

And it was all thanks to a video on social media showing the Someone Like You singer spontaneously answering a female fan who asked Adele to marry her.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight my love, and my husband’s here tonight, he’s here,” she replied.

The fan then replied with ‘can you try?’

“Oh no, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone,” Adele said jokingly.

The 14-second clip which was also shared on TikTok by fan page adeleslittlelove has been viewed over 600,000 times with over 200 comments from online fans who was caught off guard by the singer’s revelation.

“Her husband?? Omg Adele Paul??” commented user Elizabeth.

“She’s married? When?” user memberofplanetearth commented.

“No. Stop. Mother is married?” commented user Aly.

Some social media users on X (formerly known as Twitter) were also surprised by Adele’s impromptu answer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Adele has been dating sports manager Rich Paul since 2021.

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group who also manages big names from the NBA league including basketball star LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The singer was first spotted together with Paul in July 2021 at the NBA finals.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki — the father of her son Angelo — from 2018 until 2021.