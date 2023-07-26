KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Dangdut singer Baby Shima or her real name Nur Ashima Ramli is not going into politics after all.

The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram yesterday evening to share that she will not contest in the upcoming state elections.

This came in just a day after announcing her interest in contesting as an independent candidate for the state elections via her Instagram on Monday.

In her latest post, Shima shared a video of her conversation with former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin where she was heard asking Khairy the best state for her to contest in the upcoming state elections.

Khairy, in response, suggested that she should contest in Kelantan before the video ended with the sound of crickets in the background.

“I’m sorry everyone, I’ve decided not to contest,” she wrote in the caption.

Talking to portal HIBGlam, Shima admitted that her previous ‘announcement’ was a joke and she did not expect her fans to take it seriously.

She shared that her speech in the earlier video was actually a speech by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman while adding that politics is not her forte.

Previously, Shima made a surprise announcement that she would contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming state elections to serve the people, especially the youths.

She also told portal MStar, affirming her intention while saying that she would reveal her manifesto and constituency soon.

The upcoming elections will involve six states: Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.