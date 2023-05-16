KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysian fans of Coldplay tried their best to get tickets to for their upcoming concert but many didn’t succeed as the ticketing website crashed.

This morning, presale tickets for the British band's concert in Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 22 went live at 10am for CIMB cardholders.

According to social media users, the Live Nation Malaysia ticketing website crashed when users clicked the ‘Buy Now’ page.

When you try your best but you don’t succeed #COLDPLAYinKL pic.twitter.com/0ETKNtTtG3 — Vishfro (@vishfro) May 16, 2023

For GoLive Asia mobile app users, the page showed an error message reading: “Oops... Something went wrong, please try again.”

Some users speculated that the website crashed due to the overwhelming number of presale buyers trying to buy multiple tickets.

In conclusion, the server returns an error due to too many requests at the moment #COLDPLAYinKL pic.twitter.com/DFRrvgV3d2 — riz (@hariztay) May 16, 2023

Despite the website crashing for many buyers, there have been some lucky Malaysians who were able to buy the presale tickets successfully.

CRIES WERE SEEING COLDPLAY ???? #ColdplayinKL pic.twitter.com/a4qmlmh2k6 — mina⁷ is seeing AGUST D!! (@moonchildminaa) May 16, 2023

General ticket sales will be available tomorrow from 10am onwards at https://www.livenation.my/.