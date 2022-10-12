After Kanye West’s fat-shaming jab during a ‘Fox’ interview, US singer Lizzo fired back. — Pictures by AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — US singer Lizzo is staying true to her hit song Exactly How I Feel, as always.

After Kanye West’s fatphobic remarks directed towards Lizzo during a Fox interview with Tucker Carlson, she has apparently fired back.

During a recent concert at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Lizzo shared her frustration with being a subject of gossip in the United States.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason,” the 34-year-old singer said.

“I’m minding my fat, black, beautiful business!”

The crowd responded with cheers and laughter.

The Truth Hurts singer also jokingly asked Canadian fans who she needed to marry to get dual citizenship.

West randomly brought up Lizzo during his interview with Carlson on October 6.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots...on Instagram...they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy," West said.

“It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that... it's demonic," added the 45-year-old rapper also known as Ye.

West has been in hot water over the past week for wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts at his Yeezy Paris fashion week show.

The Flashing Lights rapper was also restricted on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic posts, claiming rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was controlled by Jews.

Ex-wife Kim Kardashian has also reportedly hired extra security for her children after West revealed the name of their private school on social media.