Alia with husband Ranbir during their baby shower ceremony yesterday. — Pictures via Instagram/aliaabhatt

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt is a mom to be, and ecstatic about it, sharing pictures from her baby shower.

Alia took to Instagram to share images of her decked out in a yellow punjabi suit, sharing a glimpse of the recent occasion with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and close friends.

Some of the well-known Bollywood celebrities who attended the ceremony included actress Karisma Kapoor and Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Neetu Kapoor.

“Just love,” read her caption.