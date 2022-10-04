During her first Madison Square Garden concert yesterday, Lizzo hilariously confronted a fan's ex through FaceTime. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 4 — US singer Lizzo entertained the crowd during a concert when she called a fan's ex on FaceTime and roasted him in front of everyone.

Tonight at the concert Lizzo took a girl from the audience’s cell phone and called her ex live onstage at Madison Square Garden to ask him why he missed his chance at a bad bitch. pic.twitter.com/MOcJXkSQX4 — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) October 3, 2022

During her debut Madison Square Garden concert yesterday, Lizzo accepted the request of a concertgoer who held up a sign asking the singer to call her ex.

The fan (who called herself Brittany) told the Grrls singer that her ex-lover, ‘DJ’, was too busy working multiple jobs to spend time with her.

An advocate of self-love and confidence, Lizzo was not pleased with DJ, saying to Brittany when someone loves you, they put you first.

The Truth Hurts singer proceeded to call DJ on FaceTime, calling him out in front of the laughing crowd of 15,000.

"Brittany is my homegirl, and she told me what's going on, homegirl to homegirl. So, what's the f--kin' deal? You about to miss out on a bad b---h or what?" the singer told DJ.

Even DJ himself was surprised that Lizzo was on the call instead of his ex.

The ex-lover was left speechless as the crowd booed him, with Lizzo then telling him to ‘shake his a--’.

The singer asked him to do so repeatedly, thinking he couldn’t hear her, but he was confused and did not want to twerk for Brittany.

"You took too long, b---h! Bye!” Lizzo said as she ended the call much to the crowd’s approval.

Shortly after, the 34-year-old singer performed her hit Good As Hell, a song that encourages leaving a partner who doesn’t love one anymore.

Lizzo also gained attention last Wednesday when she played former American president James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute at the Library of Congress in Washington DC.