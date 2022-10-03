During a concert on Saturday, singer Noh Salleh was filmed spitting into the crowd. — Picture via Twitter/myraibrahim_

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Hujan lead singer Noh Salleh attracted criticism yet again for spitting at a crowd during a concert on Saturday.

During the Hausboom Music 2022 concert at MAEPS Serdang, the singer spat into the front row of concert-goers. His act was recorded and shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Later, Noh was seen throwing water into the crowd and dancing in celebration.

His crude behaviour sparked criticism from online users who were disgusted at his lack of hygiene and decency.

"Need therapist asap," tweeted @dinahmuhd.

Another Twitter user @alexungku said: "Disgusting behaviour. Looks like a mid life crisis."

Some online users defended his behaviour as part of his rebellious rock-star attitude. Meanwhile, others complimented his ex-wife, TV personality Mizz Nina for leaving him.

"I see why he got divorced," tweeted @poisxniivy

The singer has been known for his controversial antics in public.

He recently sparked an outcry after holding an unlit cigarette while walking the runway for Malaysian streetwear brand SuperSunday at the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022.