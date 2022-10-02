The Rock made the day of a young fan, Charis Caroll after she waited for over two hours just to take a picture with the star. — Screenshot via Instagram/ Dwayne Johnson.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson melted the hearts of many as he surprised a young, excited fan recently.

The Black Adam star however played down the praise lavished on him in response to a tweet of him with a video of the star meeting a fan which was shared online.

“Thank you so much for these very kind words. But if we all think this - a kid waits for hours with the biggest smile on her face to meet me.

“How else would I or anyone react other than with gratitude and a big smile back?!

“It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice,” Johnson tweeted in response.

Thank u so much for these very kind words But if we all think this - a kid waits for hours with the biggest smile on her face to meet me. How else would I or anyone react other than with gratitude and a big smile back?!It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice. https://t.co/c1Mk9GBjcQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2022

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old star shared a two-minute clip of him interacting with a 16-year-old fan who had waited for over two hours for him after she missed the chance to take photos with him earlier in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to Commercial Appeal, Johnson was in town to shoot some scenes for his NBC television series, Young Rock which was nearby the fan, Charis Caroll’s home.

Caroll, was excited and in happy tears upon getting to meet her idol in person, was seen trying to get a hold of herself as Johnson approaches.

Johnson who offered to take a selfie with her then comforts the young fan.

After asking her, Johnson took a quick video snippet using Caroll’s phone and declared “I’m talking to the coolest kid at Crosstown High now”.

Johnson’s Instagram reel video has been viewed over 27 million times and has garnered over two million likes with social media users applauding him for his kind actions.

Meanwhile, Caroll’s father said Caroll was in disbelief with how generous Johnson was with his time.

“The Rock’s one of the most famous people in the world right now, but he didn’t talk about himself at all, he spent all this time getting to know her, and treating her with kindness and joy.

“I think that’s what knocked her socks off,” he said.

Johnson’s tweet response regarding the incident has garnered over 7,000 likes, leaving many in awe of the star.

“You’re such a class act man. Nothing but the utmost respect for you,” tweeted user Brandon Bahner.

“Such a great person for real. I’ve been following this dude since he was checking jabronis into the Smackdown Hotel,” William Bowles chimed in.

“This just put the biggest smile on my face,” said Kate McCrea.