‘Be Yourself’ - Virgin Atlantic with 'Ru Paul's Drag Race' judge Michelle Visage (centre) and the airlines' gender-neutral uniforms. — Picture courtesy of Virgin Atlantic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — British airline Virgin Atlantic takes flight to a more inclusive future with its ‘Be Yourself’ campaign featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and LGBTQ+ supporter, Michelle Visage as its ambassador.

The airline will now allow its in-flight crew to choose to wear either its iconic red skirt uniforms or gender-neutral suits as part of its new inclusive policy.

Male staff will be allowed to wear skirts and female staff allowed to wear trouser suits.

“As the mother of a non-binary child, and as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, these efforts by Virgin Atlantic to further inclusivity for its people are extremely important and personal to me,” Visage said in a statement.

“People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work.”

The airline will introduce optional pronoun badges, a gender-neutral ticketing system, and mandatory inclusivity training for staff.

Pronoun badges can be collected at the airport check-in desk or the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse exclusive to premium ticket holders.

Gender-neutral passport holders will be able to choose the ‘U’ or ‘X’ gender codes as well as the gender-friendly ‘Mx’.

Calling itself ‘the most inclusive airline in the skies’, Virgin has claimed that surveys have shown increased mental well-being and happiness upon allowing staff to ‘embrace individuality.

This new policy comes as Virgin Atlantic recently removed the requirement of hiding visible tattoos and made make-up for female staff optional.

Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen added in a press statement the importance of allowing staff to embrace their authentic selves at work.

“It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns,” Jarvinen said.