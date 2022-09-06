Ruth is ready to entertain the crowd again this November at the MPO. — Picture via instagram/mamauthe

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Indonesian singer Ruth Sahanaya is ready to dazzle the Malaysian audience on November 11 at the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ruth, fondly known as Uthe, shared the exciting news on her Instagram account saying that she can’t wait to sing some of her all-time favourites such as Memori and Kaulah Segalanya.

“Tickets will be open starting September 8, so come and purchase them,” she posted.

Fans were thrilled with many saying that they couldn’t wait to attend the concert.

Event company Shiraz Projects chief executive officer Shirazdeen Karim told Gempak that Ruth will be performing her best songs for the crowd this November.

“We can’t wait for Ruth to perform and entertain the crowd.”

The singer, who hails from Bandung, rose to fame for her single Kaulah Segalanya in 1991 and has performed internationally and together with Indonesian singers Kris Dayanti and Titi DJ under the name 3 Diva.

Tickets are priced at RM700 (Meet and Greet), RM400 (Diamond) and RM300 (Platinum) that is available on https://www.dfp.com.my/