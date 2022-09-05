24-year-old singer songwriter Zynakal is happy to express himself through writings. — Picture courtesy of Havoc Midnight Concert

KUALA LUMPUR, September 5 — Singer-songwriter Zynakal (Zyn) is currently content with hip-hop for the direction of his choice of music moving forward.

The 24-year-old who made waves for his 2019 hit single Sakit alongside Def Jam Malaysia artist Yonnyboii, won the Young Composer with Potential award by the Music Author’s Copyright Protection (MACP) last December.

According to Zyn or his real name Muhammad Raziq Rosli, he is happy to be able to express himself through writing which keeps him going, despite his transition from ballads to hip-hop,

“One thing I realise going into the hip-hop scene, it’s another culture behind another genre, and it’s the same with other genres too, be it pop, rock, R&B or even nasyid, for me, the music is real and what we want to express is real.

“It’s just writing for me. Writing helps me out and keeps me going. We can ask people to listen to our songs but if the song is not good, how can they listen to it?

“It’s easy for people to make a song now but what about the future? Will it be evergreen?” he told Malay Mail.

Zyn highlighted how writing from the heart is one of the keys to success in making music.

The Terbang singer is also currently occupying his time finalising his upcoming debut album Dengar which will be released under Warner Music Malaysia at the end of September this year.

Previously, Zyn was announced as a new member of the Def Jam Malaysia family in July 2021 but was however left in the dark regarding his future with the label.

“Maybe not yet, or not anymore. The answer (on his future with Def Jam Malaysia) is still not available yet.

“Because I’m still finding myself, Yonnie is now on the other side and I’m on another side, maybe things happen for a reason.

“So, I don’t want to overthink about the label issues, I just want to make music and that’s all I can say,” Zyn said.

Zynakal (right) alongside Yonnyboii (left) during their performance at the Havoc Midnight Concert in Dataran Karnival Shah Alam on Sunday night. — Picture courtesy of Havoc Midnight Concert

With Def Jam Malaysia, Zyn managed to put out several works including a track with multiple award-winning songstress Dayang Nurfaizah called Sayang Aku Tanya Apa Khabar in August last year.

He also managed to release another single in August last year called Tak Sangka, a collaboration between him, Yonnyboii and rapper Asyraf Nasir.

Zyn was met after his opening act performance at the Havoc Midnight Concert at Dataran Karnival Shah Alam last night where he performed six songs including his latest single, Beli Jiwa.

Other acts that performed included Yonnyboii, Sabahan rap group, K-Clique, singer Noh Salleh as well as local indie bands Floor 88 and Masdo.

The Havoc Midnight Concert which is part of the three-days Havoc Food Festival saw at least 150,000 attendees throng the event over the weekend with the show itself selling over 3,000 tickets.