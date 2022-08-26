A public university in Texas is offering a course to study about singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's songs. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Texas University in Austin is offering a course on US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's songs alongside Shakespeare, John Keats and Robert Frost.

Called The Taylor Swift Songbook, the course will be offered starting this fall as part of its liberal arts honours programme, CNN reported.

Last spring, New York University offered a Swift-themed class which ended with the 32-year-old multiple award winner coming in as the commencement speaker.

Texas University's English professor Elizabeth Scala told CNN that she picked Swift because the pop star writes her own music and her lyrics can help illuminate similar techniques from classic poetry.

"This is a course on her songs as literary writing and the ways a popular and award-winning writer uses the same literary devices, figures and tropes of traditional poetry in her work," she said, adding that it was not about celebrity or fame.

As the study of Swift's songs is alongside the writings of Western literature greats, Scala said students would be asked to analyse and contextualise common practices and problems across the centuries.

It was previously reported that former English group One Direction member Harry Styles would be a subject in Texas State University starting Spring 2023.