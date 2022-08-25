Dangdut singer Baby Shima has complained about being singled out about her performance when other artistes are showing their body when performing. — Picture via Facebook/ Baby Shima

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Dangdut singer Baby Shima has clapped back at social media users who constantly criticise her.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Nor Ashima Ramli, told BH Online that she was not someone who liked to create controversies.

It was social media users who liked to "over comment" and throw all kinds of accusations against her, she said.

"News are written claiming I dance too provocatively leading the audience to feel ashamed when in actual fact they were entertained," she said in response to a clip showing spectators bowing in shame when watching her perform.

She added she did not go overboard when performing but instead was just following the rhythm in the music video.

"Social media users are the ones that should feel tired and not me as whatever I do they will not be happy hence they consistently criticise me."

Baby Shima has been the talk of the town in the past few months starting with her dancing erotically during an open house event at Negri Sembilan.

It continued when a teaser of her collaboration with controversial cosmetic entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri saw her dancing beside him while clad in a sexy outfit.

The latest was when she performed in an event that saw the audience bowing in shame due to her performance.

"Try looking at all the comments, are there any of them positive or supportive?"

"Some of the negative ones do not represent the entire community. I too have my staunch supporters. To the haters, continue with your effort."

The Roadblock Hatiku and Pura-Pura Bujang singer also criticised the advice of an unnamed local preacher against her.

"If one wants to advise me, direct it to me. Not all preachers are sincere, there are some who are also involved in negative issues."

"We are mere creations of Allah who will not escape from committing mistakes. If I am wrong, advise me privately and not through social media platforms. Please be fair."

She also questioned why she was being targeted when there are artistes who show their belly buttons and show off their "assets" while dancing.