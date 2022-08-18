‘Isn’t it Lovely’ singer Billie Eilish was spotted having fun at Sungei Wang Plaza. — Screencapture via Instagram @billieeilish

KUALA LUMPUR, August 18 — Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were spotted yesterday at Sungei Wang Plaza.

Captured by the plaza’s own TikTok account, the famous siblings were seen watching the drift karts at Blastakarts and hanging out in the mall.

Escorted by security and a personal team, the pair were spotted outside entering an MPV vehicle.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer also shared sights from Kuala Lumpur, Manilla, and Seoul on her world tour.

Eilish is here in Kuala Lumpur for her Happier Than Ever: World Tour.

She will be performing tonight at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.