The 18-karat diamond encrusted ring is part of the latest accessory collection released by Ocean’s luxury brand Homer. — Pictures via Instagram/ blonded and Homer’s website.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — US rapper Frank Ocean is now selling a luxury cock ring retailing at US$25,570 (RM119,636).

The ‘XXXL H-Bone Ring’, currently being sold under Ocean’s luxury brand Homer, includes 60 lab-grown princess cut diamonds.

The 18-karat gold cock ring also features “layers that express a pixelated bone or an H-motif”, as per Homer’s website.

Ocean himself modelled the piece in a post shared on Homer’s Instagram account on Sunday (Aug 7) - the artist’s genitals were blurred out.

The ring is part of Homer’s latest collection drop ‘A-OK’, which includes other gold and silver accessories such as pendants and earrings.

Some fans on Twitter greeted the news with bemusement, wondering when the singer was going to release his next album.

“Frank Ocean dropping pictures of his meat before new music,” quipped one fan.

Ocean’s last full album Blonde was released in 2016.