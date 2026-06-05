KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 – Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Faizal Tahir is set to hold his first solo concert in three years later this year.

“Faizal Tahir: Suara Rakyat” might sound like a politician’s favourite rallying cry during election season, it has absolutely nothing to do with politics.

Instead, it's an invitation to his fans to join him in celebrating his 20th anniversary milestone in the music industry.

Set to take place at the Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil on October 3, the concert will bring fans on a journey celebrating the many facets of his illustrious musical career.

“For the past 20 years, what has kept me alive and moving forward in this career has always been the support of my fans,” the Gemuruh Jiwa singer said in a press release.

“After spending some time away from large-scale interactions, I want ‘Faizal Tahir: Suara Rakyat’ to become a moment where we can come together, celebrate the music that has touched our lives and create new memories together.

“This is not about me. This is about us and our collective voice.”

Fans will be treated to a collection of Faizal’s greatest hits, spanning from the Mahakarya Cinta era to tracks from his latest album, Jati Diri, released last year.

The concert will be more than just a showcase of songs as Faizal will also be delivering the stories and emotions behind the music that has shaped his two decades in the industry which began through the reality television programme, One in a Million, in 2006.

Organised by local promoter Hitman Solutions in collaboration with Faizal’s Faithful Music label, the concert will also be Hitman Solutions’ most iconic concert they have ever produced.

“Faizal Tahir has made tremendous contributions and left an undeniable mark on the history of Malaysia's music industry throughout his 20-year career.

“This concert will be one of the most iconic and special productions ever presented by Hitman Solutions, a token of appreciation not only for Faizal, but also for the fans who have stood by him through every high and low along the way.

“As organisers, it is our responsibility to ensure that our commitment to delivering world-class concert experiences, whether for international or local acts, remains at the highest standard,” said Hitman Group founder, Rohit Rampal.

Faizal, who was also nominated for the Best Southeast Asia Act category at the MTV Europe Music Awards from 2015 to 2017, last held a solo concert in 2023 during the “Aku Faizal Tahir Live in KL” which took place at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets for Faizal Tahir: Suara Rakyat will be available exclusively via www.hitmanlive.com with ticket prices ranging from RM98 to RM688.

There will also be an Artist Presale that is set to begin on June 9 from 12pm onwards while General Sales will commence on June 10 from 3pm onwards.