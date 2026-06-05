KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Comedy films are always a welcome escape, offering a break from the harsh realities.

The new Malaysian comedy feature 5 Bomoh hits cinemas yesterday, directed by Syed Fariz, featuring a star-studded cast led by Datuk Aaron Aziz as Rashdan and Scha Alyahya as Sakinah.

The ensemble also includes Khairy Jamaluddin in his feature-film acting debut as Mr K, Ungku Hariz as Alam, Tiara Rose as Nisa, Datuk Afdlin Shauki as Bomoh Mbah Slamet, Johan Raja Lawak as Bomoh Sem Chai, Amy Search as Bomoh Alami, Aedy Ashraf as Dr Neo, and Ozlynn Waty as Bomoh Ngok Tawong.

What is 5 Bomoh about?

The film follows Rashdan, a businessman who has believed in superstition and traditional remedies since childhood.

In contrast, his wife, Sakinah, places her trust in religion, education, science, and prayer when facing life’s challenges.

Their differing views are put to the test when their daughter, Nisa, does not excel in her SPM trial examinations.

Determined to help her achieve better results in the SPM and pursue further studies abroad, Rashdan embarks on a journey across the country with his family and his assistant, Alam, in search of bomoh (traditional healers) who might help improve Nisa’s prospects.

They instead become entangled in a series of scams that expose greed and the exploitation of people’s beliefs for personal gain.

During the press conference for 5 Bomoh held recently at GSC Mid Valley, Aaron’s challenge in the role was adapting to comedy after recently focusing on action films.

The film also marks Khairy’s feature-film acting debut.

Behind the scenes of ‘5 Bomoh,’ featuring Datuk Aaron Aziz (From far right) as Rashdan, Scha Alyahya as Sakinah, Tiara Rose as Nisa, and Ungku Hariz as Alam. — Picture courtesy of Primeworks

It was something the Hot FM presenter had always wanted to try, and he accepted the role because of the film’s message.

It’s the same for Amy, who shared that it has been many years since he last appeared in a feature film, having previously starred in Fenomena and Isabella in 1990.

“It was a great experience, and I hope to do it again,” he said.

Beyond bomoh: A story about belief and life lessons

As 5 Bomoh revolves around traditional healers, the film does not intend to promote the practice.

Instead, it uses comedy and bomoh-related elements as storytelling devices to explore themes of personal responsibility, perseverance, and faith.

Director Syed said the film is deeply rooted in Malaysian society, particularly within the Malay community, making its themes highly relatable.

“Through comedy, we want to convey that there are no shortcuts to success,” he said.

“People are sometimes too quick to believe promises of instant results, forgetting that effort, knowledge, and prayer are the true foundations of achieving their goals.

“Although the story is presented in a light-hearted and entertaining way, its message reflects realities that many people encounter in everyday life.”

Syed added that the film emphasises hard work, reliance on Allah, and prayer, while recognising that outcomes ultimately rest in Allah’s hands.

The film’s theme was also highlighted by Aaron, who said it is not intended to criticise or target any particular group, but to deliver its message through humour.

“In the end, it is something that is strongly discouraged in Islam,” he said.

Khairy echoed the sentiment, saying, “I hope this message reaches the audience.”

5 Bomoh is currently screening in cinemas nationwide, produced by Global Station Sdn Bhd, distributed by Skop Production Sdn Bhd, and marketed by Primeworks Studios in collaboration with Mask Team.