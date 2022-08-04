US singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife model Chrissy Teigen currently have two children together. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Model Chrissy Teigen and her award-winning singer husband John Legend said Wednesday that the couple is expecting another child, nearly two years after announcing her miscarriage.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her baby bump.

“We have another on the way,” she told her nearly 40 million followers, while Legend posted her photo on his account.

In October 2020, Teigen published multiple social media posts recounting her experience of losing a baby, her third with Legend.

One post included a picture of her in a hospital bed, holding the child as Legend kisses her shoulder.

She said at the time she was “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about.” The couple’s posts about the miscarriage triggered an outpouring of responses.

While some criticised Teigen for sharing, others praised her for lifting the lid on the issue of pregnancy loss.

Earlier this year, Teigen, who is also a TV presenter and cookbook author, announced she was undergoing fertility treatment.

In her post yesterday, the 36-year-old admitted she was hesitant to discuss her new pregnancy publicly.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.” Teigen and All of You singer Legend met on the set of one of his music videos before marrying in 2013. — AFP