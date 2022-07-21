Hong Kong celebrity Ekin Cheng needed one week to learn a line in Hokkien dialect for a commercial. — Picture via Facebook/ Ekin Cheng 鄭伊健

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Hokkien dialect is possibly one of the easiest to learn but Hong Kong celebrity Ekin Cheng took one week just to learn a line for a commercial.

The 55-year-old, who is married to actress Yoyo Mung, is in Taiwan now to shoot a drama series The Internet Celebrity.

At the same time, he also landed a commercial for a massage chair where he was required to utter a line in Taiwanese Hokkien, 8 days reported.

While Cheng is featured prominently in the 30-second ad, the voice-over was done by a voice actor.

He only speaks at the end of the video where he says: “Quickly come and sit, quickly come and buy”.

Fans, however, get to hear more of Cheng in a behind-the-scenes video, in which he answers questions using his signature Cantonese-accented Mandarin.

Cheng shared in the video was that he actually “practised for a week” just to master that one line.

His hard work did pay off as the commercial's director praised Cheng for accurately pronouncing all the words.