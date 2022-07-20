Former One Direction member Harry Styles will be a subject in Texas State University starting Spring 2023. — Picture via Facebook/ Harry Styles

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Former English group One Direction member Harry Styles will be a subject in Texas State University starting Spring 2023.

The news was confirmed by the university’s Associate Professor of Digital History, Dr Louie Dean Valenica via Twitter.

It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description).



This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo! pic.twitter.com/1z3vMZoxRV — Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) July 16, 2022

The course, titled Harry Styles And The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet And European Pop Culture, will see students study the hitmaker and his impact on the industry in relation to ‘questions of gender and sexuality’, Daily Mail reported.

In his tweet, Valenica shared an image of the course’s poster, alongside an email from the Honours College confirming the module would be available for students next year.

The module’s poster notes it will focus “on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture, and consumerism.”

The module will count towards Honours Studies, History (European or World) and International Studies at Texas State University.

Students taking European Studies, Popular Cultural Studies, Diversity Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies courses will also be able to take the module.

Besides Styles, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute announced in February that Taylor Swift would be studied by its students.

The Taylor Swift-centred course was being taught by Rolling Stones staff writer and self-professed Swift ‘super fan’ Brittany Spanos.

It was noted in the course description that Swift’s career would be examined through political and cultural lenses.

In March, a Canadian university announced that it would be offering a course on controversial rapper Kanye West.

Montreal rapper Narcy — known to his students as Professor Yassin Alsalman — will be teaching the “Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design” course at Concordia University this fall.