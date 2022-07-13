Actress Florence Pugh received a slew of hate comments for wearing a revealing gown for the recent haute couture show. ― Reuters file pic

PETALING JAYA, July 13 ― Midsommar actress Florence Pugh has lashed out at critics for body-shaming her after she wore a revealing pink gown for the Valentino haute couture show in Rome.

Pugh, who wore a pink halter-neck see-through gown, took to her Instagram to slam misogynistic comments for “destroying a woman’s body, publicly, proudly for everyone to see.”

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me.

“I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”

Also mocked for having “small tits” and being “flat-chested”, Pugh did not mince her words and told off critics that she was very aware of her breast size and was not scared of it.

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.

“Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?”

Despite being irked over nasty comments, the Little Women star expressed how grateful she was to have grown up in a household with very strong, powerful and curvy women.

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body.

“To be loud about being comfortable.

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say **** whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” she wrote.

PinkVilla reported that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page also stood by Pugh by resharing her Instagram post on his story and encouraged followers to read her captions.

“Take a look at yourself fellas.

“Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word,” he said.

Other celebrities who were proud of her bold post include American actress Kathryn Gallagher and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan who both “loved the post”.