Sharifah Amani took to social media yesterday to share news of her engagement. — Pictures via Instagram/sharifah_amani

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Local actress Sharifah Amani, 36, is now officially engaged.

The Sepet and Gubra star uploaded a picture of her engagement ring onto social media yesterday afternoon, saying: “Know know got fiancé.” The caption is a playful translation of the Malay phrase ‘tahu tahu’.

Know know got fiancé. Syukur Alhamdulillah. One step closer, til when when. pic.twitter.com/ddWwKIwfkM — Sharifah Amani (@sharifahamani) June 26, 2022

The post was a rare glimpse into the star’s life, as she normally keeps her personal life out of the spotlight.

The engagement posts have since garnered over 30,000 likes, with fans and fellow celebrities wishing the couple well.

The 36-year-old actress has also chosen to keep her husband-to-be’s identity under wraps for now.

“What is for sure is that we’ve known each other for four years... I’m comfortable with him,” she said, according to Berita Harian.