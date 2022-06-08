Actor Johnny Depp has amassed over 12 million views in less than 24 hours after his debut on TikTok. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made his debut on short-video sharing application, TikTok just a week after winning the defamation suit against ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

In the 30-second snippet, Depp shared a few short glimpses of him waving to his fans, playing the guitar on stage, and also typing on a typewriter.

It has been viewed over 12 million times at the time of writing.

According to AsiaOne, Depp's first TikTok post also attracted around 6.2 million views within the first six hour of it being uploaded yesterday.

The 58-year-old had also garnered a massive following, which was close to three million followers even before he uploaded any sort of content on the platform.

Depp dedicated the 30-second video to his fans who have been with him throughout his journey.

"We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.

"You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you.

"So, thank you. My love & respect, JD” Depp wrote in the caption.

At the time of writing, Depp garnered over seven million followers on TikTok with over four million likes.

Depp also reshared the same post to his other social media including his Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor had just come off from a widely watched six-week trial where he sued Heard in response to an op-ed she had written for The Washington Post in December 2018.

Heard was writing about being the victim of domestic violence in the op-ed.

As a result, the jury ruled on June 1 that Heard had in fact defamed Depp and awarded him US$15 million (RM65.8 million) in damages from Heard which was later reduced to US$10.35 million (RM45.4 million).

Heard managed to win one of her counterclaims, where Depp was ordered to pay her US$2 million (RM8.7 million) in damages.

Through a report by ET, Heard has responded to Depp’s TikTok post via a statement through her representative who stated that women’s rights are moving backward.

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward', women's rights are moving backward.

"The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out,” Heard said via her representative.