Fan frenzy over video of HK megastar Andy Lau getting down and dirty... doing housework

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau surprised fans in an unexpected new post from his Douyin account. — Douyin screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Hong Kong megastar Andy Lau surprised many of his fans by posting a video of himself cleaning up his house on his Douyin account on May 6.

The actor, singer and film producer shared a thirty-second clip showing himself mopping his bedroom floor, barefoot and wearing a plain t-shirt and sweatpants.

The title of the post roughly translated to ‘May 1st continued’, is a reference to Labour Day being carried out the whole week up till last Friday.

He even rolled suitcases out of the way and mopped under the bed just to make sure the room was properly cleaned.

He added the phrase "Don't be lazy, all four corners have to be cleaned." towards the end of the video clip.

The video went viral, hitting 3.7 million views and 383 million likes, and has received the praise of many online users.

Douyin users praised the actor’s humility in showing his followers a more candid side of his life.

Some fans were stunned that he still looked so attractive despite his ‘everyman’ outfit.



