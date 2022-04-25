Rod Stewart’s neighbours upset over alleged preferential treatment after local council repairs only legend’s pothole-riddled street (VIDEO)

Neighbours of UK legend Sir Rod Stewart are upset that the local council only repaired the singer's pothole riddled street but ignored their complaints. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Neighbours of British singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart are up in arms with the Essex County Council after the council only repaired potholes at the rock legend’s street while the ones near their houses were ignored.

The local authority swung into action after Stewart posted on Instagram of him and a group of men trying to fix the damaged road close to his home in Harlow last month, The Mirror reported.

While the 77-year-old Maggie May singer’s pothole problems were resolved, his neighbours suggested Stewart received preferential treatment on social media.

Essex County Council reportedly said they had inspected the road that Stewart filmed and agreed that it was in need of repair.

“Patching work was done in April and resurfacing will be done in July. We must get to our roads as quickly as we can within the financial constraints,” a council spokesman said.

The council had previously urged people not to carry out their own repairs .

“While we would like to prioritise repairs to every road, the scale of our network means this is impossible and we have to focus on repairing defects likely to be most detrimental.”

Stewart had on March 12 posted two videos of himself and a group of men he described as “the boys” shovelling rubble off the back of a truck to fill big potholes.