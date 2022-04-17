‘I’m not that old, still able to fast,’ says Mat Sentol

Mat Sentol giving a talk on his experience in the movie world at the National Arts Heritage — Human Study Programme at the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2017. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — Veteran actor and comedian Abd Rashid Yahaya, or fondly known as Mat Sentol, is thankful that he is still in good health, able to walk with the help of a cane and enjoy the Ramadan bazaars.

“I’m not that old. There are a lot of people older than me who are strong enough to fast. Alhamdulillah, I’m still able to fast,” said the 89-year-old entertainer.

The Muar native who has starred in several films including Mat Tiga Suku, Mat Bond, Mat Toyol, Mat Karong Guni and Mat Magic is currently living with his son, Roslee Rashid, 60, and often spends his free time writing scripts in Jawi.

In fact, the artiste who used to produce television and radio commercials like Jojo, Tora, Ding Dang and Apollo still has a strong memory as he is able to remember the old lyrics and lines for those commercials, proving his good health condition.

Asked whether he was ready to return to acting, he spontaneously responded: “Anytime...” prompting the visitors at his home in Larkin here to burst into laughter.

Earlier, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa visited Mat Sentol at his residence and handed over donations in the form of cash and clothes.

Meanwhile, Annuar said Mat Sentol’s works should be an asset and serve as a guide for the younger generation.

As such, he hoped that relevant parties such as the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) would take the necessary action to appreciate the artiste.

“Mat Sentol is a living legend and an unsung hero whom we must cherish. Through the Hari Seniman Negara celebration on March 22 every year, we hope that artistes like Mat Sentol will be remembered and appreciated,” he said. — Bernama