HK rock band Beyond’s classic ‘Hai Kuo Tian Kong’ viewed 100 million times on YouTube, first Cantonese song to reach milestone (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Hong Kong rock group Beyond’s classic Hai Kuo Tian Kong (Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies) has been viewed 100 million times on YouTube.

It is the first Cantonese song to reach the milestone.

Released in 1993, the song was included in the album Le Yu Nu (Joy and Anger) that saw the four members collaborating for the last time, hk01.com reported.

According to the portal, the song, written by band member Wong Ka Kui, was uploaded onto YouTube on September 2011.

The song was specially written by Wong to commemorate the band’s 10th anniversary in 1993.

Unfortunately, Wong passed away that year after falling from a stage platform during an appearance at a Tokyo Fuji Television game show Ucchan-nanchan no Yarunara Yaraneba on June 24.

He was 31 years old.

Fans congratulated the band for the achievement.

On YouTube, a fan commented Wong would have been happy with the news.

“We miss you a lot. Although you have been gone for nearly 20 years, I believe your song will continued be heard for centuries to come!

“This is your 60th birthday gift from the fans, we will always love you,” said the fan, using the handle vae dexiaopengyou lai.