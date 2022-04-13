Netflix launches a new button to better personalise content recommendations

The two seasons of the show ‘Emily in Paris’ are available on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via ETX Studio

PARIS, April 13 — There’s something new at Netflix. The streaming platform has unveiled a new button that helps refine user recommendations.

From now on, subscribers will see a new “two thumbs up” button to flag content they really loved. Here’s how it works.

Available both via web browsers and TVs, as well as on the mobile app on iOS and Android, the new option allows Netflix to improve its content curation based on each subscriber account’s preferences.

“Our current ‘Thumbs Up’ and ‘Thumbs Down’ buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalised to your taste.

However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike.

Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy,” the streaming platform explains on its official website.

It was in 2017 that Netflix abandoned its star system, which was used to rate content, in order to offer the thumbs-up and thumbs-down option.

This system already helped improve the management of movie and series recommendations for users: “For example, if you loved ‘Bridgerton,’ you might see even more shows or films starring the cast, or from ‘Shondaland’,” Netflix explains.

Recently, the American giant attracted the wrath of its subscribers by announcing plans to potentially start charging users to share a Netflix account with several people.

It was a decision that the platform justified with the promise of an improved offer. With this new “two thumbs up” option, could Netflix be trying to appease subscribers by emphasising enhanced personalisation and therefore a better user experience?

Netflix is not the only platform introducing new features. HBO Max has also unveiled a new option to help its subscribers choose new shows to watch. — ETX Studio