File photo of US actor Will Smith (right) slapping US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California March 27, 2022. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — Hollywood’s film academy yesterday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony. — Reuters

