Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield thrill fans after recreating Spider-Man meme

Friday, 25 Feb 2022 04:01 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

(From left) Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate the 1960s Spider-Man scene. — Picture from Twitter/SpiderManMovie
PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Actors who have all played Spider-Man in Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield whipped fans in a frenzy after recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme.

Taking a scene from the classic 1960s Spider-Man, they recreated the meme to promote the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital streaming.

Two days ago, the official Spider-Man film Twitter account posted the picture, with the caption “Of course, we got THE meme.”

 

 

Garnering over 300,000 likes, the post on Twitter was well received with many impressed to see Garfield and Maguire “join forces” with Holland. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest-grossing picture since the pandemic began, earning RM7.43 billion to date.

