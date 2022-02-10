Dolly Parton praised for plans to fund Dollywood employees’ education expenses

Parton been praised for initiative to help employees with their education. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Social media has nothing but praise for singer Dolly Parton and her partners’ upcoming initiative in helping their Dollywood workers pursue their education for free.

Parton’s theme park, Dollywood, announced the good news on Tuesday that they have plans to cover all the tuition fees for all its employees who pursue higher education.

“This includes all part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees from day one on the job.

“It will allow employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams,” read the statement.

News from @Dollywood : "Dollywood Parks & Resorts today announced it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee who chooses to pursue further education." Program to launch 2/24 for all seasonal, PT, FT employees, & they can enroll day 1 of their employment. — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) February 8, 2022

The policy is set to go into effect on February 24 and will help fund educational expenses for workers at Tennessee’s Parton’s Pigeon Forge and other locations.

Dollywood company president Eugene Naughton said that the creation of the programme allows an avenue for the company to care for their hosts.

“When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place,” he said.

Many social media users and politicians took to Twitter to applaud the initiative of the country singer and her partners and hoped that other employers would also follow suit.

American politician Charles Booker also thanked Parton and said that she is truly appreciated.

“Best of luck to all the future students who will no doubt make wonderful contributions in the future,” wrote @cinegirl14.

“Bless you Dolly Parton.

“Education is exactly what the people of this country need and you are doing so much good,” wrote Twitter user @TivahB.



