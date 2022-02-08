US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stops concert to attend to fan with breathing difficulties (VIDEO)

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has been praised for stopping her concert to attend to a distressed fan. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish won praise when she momentarily stopped her concert after a fan appeared to be in distress.

Eilish was performing to a packed stadium in Atlanta when a fan appeared to be crushed by the crowd in the pit, TMZ reported.

Upon seeing this, Eilish paused her performance and asked for help.

It turned out the fan was having trouble breathing, and needed an inhaler.

Eilish promptly instructed the stage crew to get it to the fan as soon as possible.

As the fan was being attended to, Eilish settled down the crowd and told them to take a deep breath and step back saying "I wait for people to be okay before I keep going."

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Eilish's statement appeared to allude to rapper Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival in November.

The incident took place during the first night of the Astroworld Festival on Nov 5 that saw 10 people crushed by other fans and died from the effects of various ailments, including cardiac arrest and asphyxiation.

While Scott apologised for the incident later claiming he was unaware of what had occurred at his show, he was subsequently criticised for his statement, many saw as contrived and selectively worded.