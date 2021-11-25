Blackpink’s Lisa tests positive for Covid-19, other three members test negative

Blackpink’s Lisa, or her real name Lalisa Manoban, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. — Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Lisa, of popular South Korean girl band, Blackpink, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The K-pop band’s management company YG Entertainment shared the news with the local media yesterday.

The company also noted that the other three members — Rose, Jisoo and Jennie — were not close contacts of Lisa but had undergone Covid-19 tests which came back negative.

Local media Naver TV Entertainment quoted the management company saying the RT-PCR tests confirmed that Jisoo, Rose and Jennie were negative.

“Lisa was informed of her confirmed diagnosis on November 24 ahead of plans to film video content.

“Lisa’s health is in a good state, and she did not exhibit any symptoms.”

YG Entertainment also said all four Blackpink members have been fully-vaccinated for Covid-19 and the artists have been paying special attention to their health and safety through regular pre-emptive tests.

Following the news of Lisa’s diagnosis, relevant hashtags such as #Lisa and #GetWellSoonLisa started trending on Twitter.

Many of the girl band fans flooded Twitter with goodwill wishes to show their support to their idol.