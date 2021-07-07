Covid-19: Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) contributes to white flag charity campaign with focus on entertainment industry

Malaysian singer Fish Leong (left) and Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong (right) joinsThe Malaysia International Film Festival's white flag campaign. — Photos via Facebook/ Fish Leong and Priscilla Wong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) has embraced the white flag charity campaign to assist people especially, those in the entertainment industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oriental Daily reported that Malaysian singer Fish Leong and Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong have agreed to chip in for the campaign named “It’s Okay. We are here!”, which also includes the collaboration of delivery application EAS.

To avoid crowds queuing up to get items, EASI will deliver items such as rice, cooking oil, eggs, salt, instant noodles, biscuits and canned food to recipients.

The campaign is currently confined to Klang Valley.

Those who need the assistance can contact them via WhatsApp（6018-2266192）or fill up your details here.

To ramp up publicity for the campaign, MIFFest have roped in local celebrities Yi Jet Qi, Yise Loo, Daniel Chezi, Ribbon Ooi and Tong Bing Yu to promote the initiative online.