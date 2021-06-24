Elton John extends farewell tour in US, Europe

Elton John at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 24 — Elton John’s long-running farewell tour was extended on Wednesday with a slew of new dates that are slated as his last ever shows in Europe and North America.

The 74-year-old rocket man added a series of concerts in Britain and six in Europe, and will follow that with 20 stadium dates in the US and Canada.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018, will conclude its US run at Dallas Stadium in Los Angeles, site of his legendary performances in 1975 when he was decked out in a shiny baseball uniform.

“I’ll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Many of the original 300 dates had to be postponed due to the pandemic and have been pushed back to late 2021.

Currently, the last shows are scheduled for Auckland, New Zealand in early 2023. — ETX Studio