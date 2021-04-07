Finas: Matsoorat Cave not on filming location list

Photos of the damaged fossil teeth of a herbivorous mammal, preserved in Gua Matsoorat was circulated in social media. ― Picture via Facebook/Megat Mohd Shahrin

CYBERJAYA, April 7 — The Matsoorat Cave in Perak has not been listed as a filming location for a drama as alleged following damage done to the cave, said National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chairman, Zakaria Abdul Hamid.

He said Finas had conducted an investigation into the certificate of filming issue and found that the list of filming locations and activities of the production company did not involve Matsoorat Cave.

“There is nothing stating that filming could be done in the cave,” he told reporters after attending the LimKokWing University International Youth Film Festival awards ceremony, here, today.

According to Zakaria, the drama producer also acknowledged that there was no scene in Matsoorat Cave and that meant that any trespass or damage at the cave was likely an unrelated act by unknown individuals or groups.

The media had previously reported that the Perak state government was investigating allegations that fossils dating back millions of years and parts of the cave wall at Matsoorat Cave were allegedly damaged when a drama production company conducted filming there.

The issue went viral when a Facebook user shared visuals showing the damage, along with the drama’s title carved into the side of the cave wall, after the alleged filming and claimed that the production crew also littered the site.

Zakaria said Finas would definitely advise the production company involved not to film at Matsoorat Cave if they knew that there was filming to be conducted there.

Regarding the film festival, it was the first time held by the LimKokWing Film Academy and showcased 11 categories, with participants from 18 countries, including Malaysia, China, India, Pakistan and Syria.

Three of the categories were won by Malaysian students, namely the Best Actor award by Sim Yuan Wei for the short film, The Chase, Best Screenplay award by Siti Nuryshirah Mohd Anwar for the film, Penjara Seni and Best Original Music Score award by Logan Ghanesh in the film, Peace Drop. — Bernama