Veteran Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi dies of stomach cancer

Veteran award-winning Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi passed away of stomach cancer on Sunday. — Photo via Facebook/ 廖啟智影迷專頁

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Hong Kong entertainment industry has lost another of its stars following the passing of veteran actor Liu Kai Chi.

Singapore’s The Straits Times reported that the 66-year-old had died of stomach cancer on Sunday night.

Liu died at 8.32pm in Hong Kong’s Prince of Wales Hospital, with his loved ones present.

He is survived by his wife, former TVB leading actress Barbara Chan Man Yee, 60, and their two sons aged 22 and 26.

Their youngest son died at the age of five in 2006 after a three-year battle with leukaemia.

News that the actor was undergoing treatment for stomach cancer surfaced last week.

He had reportedly stopped work last December after being diagnosed with the disease.

Liu started his career at broadcaster TVB and had acted in more than 90 television serials and 70 movies in a career spanning four decades.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Cageman and The Beast Stalker (2008).

Liu is the second celebrity to die of cancer in the past month.

On February 27, comedian Richard Ng Man Tat passed away due to liver cancer.